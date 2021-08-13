Cubiex Power Price Down 4.3% This Week (CBIX-P)

Cubiex Power (CURRENCY:CBIX-P) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Cubiex Power coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001638 BTC on major exchanges. Cubiex Power has a market capitalization of $131,344.26 and approximately $180.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cubiex Power has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00047274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00139914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.74 or 0.00155077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,564.24 or 1.00026090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.83 or 0.00857644 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Cubiex Power

Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports

Buying and Selling Cubiex Power

