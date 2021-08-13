CUE Protocol (CUE) Hits Market Capitalization of $490,664.58

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $490,664.58 and approximately $3,303.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $64.42 or 0.00135451 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00140861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00151335 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,622.78 or 1.00137272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.78 or 0.00853241 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

