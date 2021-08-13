Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will announce $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.93 and the highest is $4.66. Cummins reported earnings per share of $3.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $16.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.90 to $16.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $19.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.12 to $20.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Cummins by 24.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Cummins by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 38,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cummins by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMI opened at $239.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $199.70 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

