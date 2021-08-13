Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,715 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for approximately 1.2% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 0.24% of Cummins worth $87,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 21.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,933 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,228,000 after purchasing an additional 146,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 15.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,166,000 after purchasing an additional 148,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.39.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $237.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,233. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.11. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.70 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

