Curate Trading Up 127.6% Over Last 7 Days (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Curate coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.13 or 0.00006592 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Curate has traded 127.6% higher against the US dollar. Curate has a market cap of $25.22 million and $1.85 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Curate Coin Profile

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,064,790 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official website is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

