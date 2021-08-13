Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT) Trading Up 8.5%

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBT) was up 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 1,068,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,958,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10.

Curative Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUBT)

Curative Biotechnology, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the healthcare market. Its products include MedFlash, electronic Personal Health Manager, Medical Alert, personal emergency response services, product and medical transcription, disease management, revenue cycle management, and medical consulting-billing.

