Curecoin (CURE) Trading Up 14% This Week

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, Curecoin has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Curecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curecoin has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $2,151.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Curecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.99 or 0.00380088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006250 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,210,577 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Curecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.