cVault.finance (CORE) Market Cap Tops $75.32 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $75.32 million and approximately $66,463.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $7,532.06 or 0.15768144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00057760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.70 or 0.00889088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00105016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001969 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

