CVCoin Price Up 44.1% Over Last Week (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 44.1% higher against the dollar. CVCoin has a market cap of $19.66 million and approximately $45,260.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00003412 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00047244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00142698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.88 or 0.00152322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,515.23 or 0.99965965 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.08 or 0.00866268 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

