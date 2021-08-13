CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.75 target price on CVE:NXR.UN and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

CVE NXR.UN traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$2.09. 80,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,561. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.09. CVE:NXR.UN has a twelve month low of C$1.09 and a twelve month high of C$2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

