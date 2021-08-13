CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,520.00

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,520 ($32.92) and last traded at GBX 2,505 ($32.73), with a volume of 23480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,495 ($32.60).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on CVS Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,630 ($34.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,329.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06. The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.94.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

