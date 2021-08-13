CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Short Interest Up 993.9% in July

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 993.9% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.6 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYGIY. Macquarie upgraded CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberAgent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYGIY remained flat at $$9.01 during trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.26 and a beta of -0.08. CyberAgent has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

