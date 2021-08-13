CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Earnings Results

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. CyberArk Software updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.260 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.020 EPS.

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $11.17 on Friday, reaching $157.48. The company had a trading volume of 57,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,241. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $169.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -259.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.87.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.15.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

