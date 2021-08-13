CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $175.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.61% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CYBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.62.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $146.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $169.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.85 and a beta of 1.27.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.30. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

