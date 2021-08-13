CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 25,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 488,241 shares.The stock last traded at $155.79 and had previously closed at $146.31.

The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYBR. Colliers Securities raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 675,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,042,000 after acquiring an additional 508,100 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,149,000 after purchasing an additional 462,494 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,090,000 after purchasing an additional 298,851 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,735,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,280,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.87.

About CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

