CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 25,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 488,241 shares.The stock last traded at $155.79 and had previously closed at $146.31.
The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CYBR. Colliers Securities raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.77.
The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.87.
About CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)
CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.
