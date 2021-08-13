CyberFi Token Price Up 23.3% This Week (CFi)

CyberFi Token (CURRENCY:CFi) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. CyberFi Token has a total market capitalization of $15.64 million and $174,766.00 worth of CyberFi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberFi Token coin can now be purchased for $9.15 or 0.00019786 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CyberFi Token has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00057663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $416.08 or 0.00899321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00114477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00154013 BTC.

About CyberFi Token

CyberFi Token is a coin. CyberFi Token’s total supply is 2,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,708,013 coins. CyberFi Token’s official Twitter account is @cofound_it . CyberFi Token’s official website is cyberfi.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Cofound.it is a decentralized platform that connects startups, experts and investors worldwide. The platform seeks to be a hub where projects can be easily kickstarted and the best projects are selected, helped with expert coaches, given promotional funds and showcased to the investor community. The CFI token powers the interactions on the platform. “

