CyberMiles (CMT) Price Tops $0.0161 on Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $12.91 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00063739 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $183.86 or 0.00384905 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,685.86 or 0.99828886 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00032013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00075027 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

