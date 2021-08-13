Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) will announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.47). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.97) to ($2.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.09).

CYCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYCC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. 226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,332. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $11.42.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

