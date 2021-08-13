Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.48 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.48 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for $836.88 or 0.01755006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 66.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001376 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007664 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,713 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

