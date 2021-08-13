CYCLUB 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.57 Million (CYCLUB)

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. CYCLUB has a market capitalization of $17.71 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CYCLUB coin can now be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CYCLUB has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00139373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.63 or 0.00154567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,572.92 or 0.99860854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.05 or 0.00860739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CYCLUB Coin Profile

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

CYCLUB Coin Trading

