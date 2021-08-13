CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CBAY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 634,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,902. The stock has a market cap of $250.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.31. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $9.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBAY. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

