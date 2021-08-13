DA Davidson Weighs in on WW International, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for WW International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WW has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

WW International stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in WW International by 12.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in WW International by 3.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 12.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 20.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,697 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,500. 10.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

