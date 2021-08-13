Dai Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and approximately $494.34 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dai has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00057007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $419.25 or 0.00901725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00115457 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001957 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00043472 BTC.

Dai (DAI) is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,916,592,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,916,592,458 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

