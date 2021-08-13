Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) Stock Price Up 9%

Dais Co. (OTCMKTS:DLYT) shares shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29.

Dais Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DLYT)

Dais Corporation, a nano-structured polymer technology materials company, develops and commercializes products using its nano-structure polymer technology. The company offers Aqualyte, a platform plastic material technology for use in air, energy, and water applications; ConsERV, a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator that addresses the building indoor fresh air requirements for various forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment; and NanoClear, a water clean-up process useful in the creation of potable water from contaminated water, including industrial process wastewater sea, brackish, or waste water.

