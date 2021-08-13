DAO Maker Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $73.43 million and $13.13 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00004274 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00046856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00139315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.54 or 0.00153407 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,446.57 or 0.99600655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.34 or 0.00858504 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

