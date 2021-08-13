DAOBet (BET) Trading Up 7.4% This Week

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAOBet has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. DAOBet has a market cap of $5.99 million and approximately $979.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,598.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $657.32 or 0.01380953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.71 or 0.00343942 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00117055 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002945 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

