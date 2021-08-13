Databroker (DTX) Hits Market Cap of $3.07 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $2,427.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00057510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.32 or 0.00890701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00106160 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

