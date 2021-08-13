Datamine FLUX Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $262,116.47 and $5,197.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000887 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00046657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00138674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00153093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,383.59 or 0.99923431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.52 or 0.00856381 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 636,616 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

