Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the July 15th total of 945,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:DTSS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.07. 5,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,637. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59. Datasea has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.24.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 295.89% and a negative return on equity of 170.36%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTSS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Datasea in the first quarter worth $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datasea in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Datasea by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Datasea Company Profile

Datasea, Inc engages in the development and distribution of electronic and web-based security solutions. The company focuses on development, manufacture, and trade of security equipment. It offers media advertising, big data, smart education security solution, internet security products, cyber security system & equipment, data analysis and data integration services.

