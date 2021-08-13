DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 475.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
DTRK traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91. DATATRAK International has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.57 and a beta of 1.28.
DATATRAK International Company Profile
