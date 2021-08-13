DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 475.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DTRK traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91. DATATRAK International has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.57 and a beta of 1.28.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries.

