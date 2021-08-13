Datto (NYSE:MSP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Datto (NYSE:MSP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:MSP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.21. 1,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,713. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.84. Datto has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.03.

In other news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 14,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $387,058.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,559.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $459,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 383,363 shares of company stock worth $10,366,370.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSP shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.64.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

