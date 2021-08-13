Datum (DAT) Tops One Day Volume of $54,588.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Datum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Datum has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $54,588.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Datum Coin Profile

Datum is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official website is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

