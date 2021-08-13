DATx (DATX) Trading 13.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. DATx has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $368,344.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DATx has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.91 or 0.00899719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00115485 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00043845 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

