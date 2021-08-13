David F. Novack Sells 10,000 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,153,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,604,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,904,000 after purchasing an additional 657,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,096,000 after purchasing an additional 366,990 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,878,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,908,000 after acquiring an additional 89,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,986,000 after acquiring an additional 463,533 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,375,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after acquiring an additional 111,920 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

