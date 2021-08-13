David M. Rubenstein Sells 1,900,000 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $90,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.78. 4,776,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.40.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,123,000 after acquiring an additional 537,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,904,000 after purchasing an additional 971,904 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,051,000 after buying an additional 1,781,026 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,886,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,159,000 after buying an additional 296,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,238,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Carlyle Group
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
