David M. Rubenstein Sells 1,900,000 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $90,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.78. 4,776,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

CG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,123,000 after acquiring an additional 537,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,904,000 after purchasing an additional 971,904 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,051,000 after buying an additional 1,781,026 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,886,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,159,000 after buying an additional 296,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,238,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

