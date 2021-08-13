Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.30.

DVDCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

DVDCF opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

