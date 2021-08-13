Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,610 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.41% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $16,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFNL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Select Financial ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Select Financial ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000.

NASDAQ:DFNL opened at $31.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $31.56.

