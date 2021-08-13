Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Up 4.7%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s share price was up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.15. Approximately 3,077 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 114,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DAWN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,104,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,655,000.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

