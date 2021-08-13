DecentBet (DBET) Price Down 43.6% Over Last 7 Days

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 43.6% lower against the dollar. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $535,883.98 and approximately $1,268.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DecentBet

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

