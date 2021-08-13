Decentraland (MANA) Price Tops $0.84

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, Decentraland has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $1.50 billion and approximately $140.83 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00057690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.62 or 0.00891297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00101226 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00043952 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,117,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,399,643 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

