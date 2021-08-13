Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $420.14.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

DECK opened at $430.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $444.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $380.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,950 shares of company stock worth $2,839,308. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,150,179,000 after purchasing an additional 164,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,357,000 after buying an additional 48,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,032,000 after buying an additional 139,840 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 39.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 321,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,355,000 after acquiring an additional 90,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

