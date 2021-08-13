DeepOnion Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.08 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $6.08 million and $424.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001198 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 155.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00037401 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00036708 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000048 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,544,210 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

