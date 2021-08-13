Deere & Company (DE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 20th. Analysts expect Deere & Company to post earnings of $4.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Deere & Company to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE DE opened at $385.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $188.43 and a 52 week high of $400.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.23.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.