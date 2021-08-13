DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $854,261.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.43 or 0.00139765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00155528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,618.46 or 1.00184955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.52 or 0.00859490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,311,250 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

