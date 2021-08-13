DeGate (DG) Market Cap Achieves $25.11 Million

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. DeGate has a total market cap of $25.11 million and $193,006.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One DeGate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000689 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00046672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00140343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.15 or 0.00152091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,383.49 or 0.99887984 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.63 or 0.00852989 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,832,951 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

