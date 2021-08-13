DEJAVE (DJV) Market Cap Tops $1.00 Million

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, DEJAVE has traded up 27% against the dollar. One DEJAVE coin can now be bought for $380.63 or 0.00799962 BTC on major exchanges. DEJAVE has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $28.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00139763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.99 or 0.00155508 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,561.79 or 0.99960609 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.59 or 0.00858724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DEJAVE Coin Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io

DEJAVE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEJAVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

