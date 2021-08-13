Deliveroo’s (DROOF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deliveroo currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Deliveroo stock remained flat at $$4.95 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

