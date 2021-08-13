Deliveroo’s (ROO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Deliveroo (LON:ROO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on Deliveroo in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 312 ($4.08) to GBX 337 ($4.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, started coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 352.40 ($4.60).

Shares of Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 375 ($4.90) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £6.44 billion and a PE ratio of -0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 297.17. Deliveroo has a one year low of GBX 224.44 ($2.93) and a one year high of GBX 390.39 ($5.10).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

