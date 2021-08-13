Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €156.10 ($183.65) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €162.89 ($191.64).

Shares of ETR DHER traded down €9.55 ($11.24) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €116.40 ($136.94). 1,087,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €118.35. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

