Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €151.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €151.00 ($177.65) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DHER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €160.14 ($188.40).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €116.40 ($136.94) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €118.35. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.